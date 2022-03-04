V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $166.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.82. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorVel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

