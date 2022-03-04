Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NYSE VALE opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

