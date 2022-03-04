Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS VLNCF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 85,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,854. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNCF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.