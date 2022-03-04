Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VLNCF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 85,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,854. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

