Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

