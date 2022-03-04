Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $86.76 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

