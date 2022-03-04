Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $45,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

