Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $436.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.