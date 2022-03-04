Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $93.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.