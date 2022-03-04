Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $93.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.
VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.
About Valero Energy (Get Rating)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
