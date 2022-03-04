Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 270,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

