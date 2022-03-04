Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,422,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,077,000 after purchasing an additional 209,378 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,691. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.48 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

