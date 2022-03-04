Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,670 over the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 115,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,746. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

