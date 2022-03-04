Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 11%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.76. 353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $571.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

