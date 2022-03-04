Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 962 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,125. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

