Value Partners Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 322,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

