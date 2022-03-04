Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,318. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $203,575. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

