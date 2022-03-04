Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 13,477 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,693. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.72 and a 200 day moving average of $450.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

