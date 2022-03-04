VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 250,408 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $49.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $963,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.