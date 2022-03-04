Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after buying an additional 1,761,873 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,257,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,659,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,857,000 after purchasing an additional 319,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

