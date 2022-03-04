Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.11

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 71962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.