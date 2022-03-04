Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 398,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.