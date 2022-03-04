Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.84

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.84 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 84342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,321,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.