Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. 286,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

