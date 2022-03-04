Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

