Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $92,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. 350,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,991. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

