Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Boosted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

VTWO stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

