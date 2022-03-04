Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 487.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $205.36. 1,123,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,622. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49.

