Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.52. 477,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.21 and a 200 day moving average of $416.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

