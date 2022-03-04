Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.