Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.26. 136,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

