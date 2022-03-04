Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.86. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4 shares.
VAXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
