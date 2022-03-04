Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.86. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4 shares.

VAXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

