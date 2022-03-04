Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Vector Group stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Vector Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07.
About Vector Group (Get Rating)
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
