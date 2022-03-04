Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Vector Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

