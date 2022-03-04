Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $300.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.02. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,141,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.