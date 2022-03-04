Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $335.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

VEEV stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

