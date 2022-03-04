Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 17,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.40. The company has a market cap of £8.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

