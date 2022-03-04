Venus (XVS) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Venus has a total market capitalization of $112.34 million and $26.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.23 or 0.00022287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,445.27 or 1.00061603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00080563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00284944 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,169,770 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

