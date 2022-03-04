Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the January 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

