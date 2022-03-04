VeriCoin Market Capitalization Hits $431,575.40 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $431,575.40 and approximately $71.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,423.64 or 0.99901520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00080226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,713,230 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

