Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.93. 1,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.