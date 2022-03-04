Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
RBOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.