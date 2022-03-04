Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RBOT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.79.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last three months.
Several analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
