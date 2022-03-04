Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RBOT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $8,593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

