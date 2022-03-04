Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.8% Following Earnings Beat

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.93. 13,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,452,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

