VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.88

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and traded as low as $69.85. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 99,088 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000.

