VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.88

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and traded as low as $69.85. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 99,088 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
