VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

