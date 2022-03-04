Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.