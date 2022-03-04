Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $38.39 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.