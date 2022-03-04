Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Rekor Systems worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

REKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

