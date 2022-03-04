Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth $212,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

