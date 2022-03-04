Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after acquiring an additional 133,944 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
