Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,689 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.22.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

