Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.04

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 192940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $1.9855 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.